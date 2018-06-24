Red Sox Vs. Mariners Lineup: Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts Return

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox will look to win the rubber match of their three-game set with the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, and they’ll do so with two of their best players back in the lineup.

Right fielder Mookie Betts (illness) and shortstop Xander Bogaerts (finger sprain) sat out Saturday’s 7-2 loss at Fenway Park. But both players will return Sunday behind left-hander Chris Sale.

Boston’s offense was unusually inept Saturday, but it no-doubt will benefit from having Betts and Bogaerts back at the dish. Sale, meanwhile, is just 1-3 with a 4.44 ERA in his last four starts, although he does have 33 strikeouts.

Seattle will hand the ball to lefty Marco Gonzales, who gave up six earned runs and took the loss in his last outing, which came against the New York Yankees.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Mariners game:

RED SOX (51-27)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Chris Sale, LHP (6-4, 2.74 ERA)

MARINERS (47-30)

Dee Gordon, 2B

Mitch Haniger, RF

Nelson Cruz, DH

Ryon Healy, 1B

Kyle Seager, 3B

Guillermo Heredia, CF

Mike Zunino, C

Denard Span, LF

Andrew Romine, SS

Marco Gonzales, LHP (7-4, 3.80 ERA)