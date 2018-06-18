Russia Vs. Egypt Odds, Pick: Hosts Favored Vs. Pharaohs In World Cup Game

Having played one game at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Egypt will be looking for more, while Russia seeks more of the same.
The teams will meet at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday in their second Group A game. Russia is coming off an impressive 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia in its World Cup opener, while Egypt hopes to rebound from its 1-0 last-ditch loss to Uruguay in their first game of the tournament.
Russia can clinch a place in the knockout rounds with a win over Egypt. The Pharaohs know well a loss will mean an early exit from the World Cup.
Let’s look at the Russia vs. Egypt betting lines.
Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):
Russia win: +110
Egypt win: +315
Draw: +215
Total goals: 2
OVER: +100
Under: -120
NESN.com’s picks: Draw, over
Confidence will be key here, with the teams facing off as the strength of their opponents heads in opposing directions. Russia’s games are growing in difficulty, and a result against Egypt is paramount with Uruguay waiting in the wings. Meanwhile, Egypt must secure at least a point in order to maintain realistic hopes of leapfrogging Russia on the final day Group A play, perhaps by goal difference. All this is to say, neither team will want to risk wrecking its chances on Gameday 3, so a draw seems like the best bet.
Russia has proven its attacking potency. While you shouldn’t expect another five-goal explosion, one or more is a likely return for this group of players. Egypt superstar Mohammed Salah likely will play as he recovers from a shoulder injury, and Russia’s defense isn’t as good as Uruguay’s. We expect at least one goal from Egypt. Bet the over.
