Skip Bayless Makes End Of NBA Finals Game 1 About LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan

Although few things are certain in life, you can always count on Skip Bayless making literally everything about LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan.

So you can be sure he had a sizzler queued up for Friday’s edition of “Undisputed” after Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

It’s tough to find any fault with James’ performance Thursday. He dropped 51 points, singlehandedly keeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in the game.

But for Bayless, he had an issue with what James did in the final moments of regulation. With the Cavs down by one, James had the ball at the top of the key. Instead of driving or trying to take a shot himself, he zipped a ball into the paint to a cutting George Hill, who was tripped up and sent to the foul line.

While Hill made the first free throw to tie the game, he missed the second that ultimately led to J.R. Smith’s ridiculous gaffe that sent the game to overtime.

All that said, take a listen to how this is James’ fault, and how Jordan never would have done something like that (with Bayless’ diatribe beginning at 1:15).

"There is no way Michael Jordan passes that basketball … Do you really want to put the NBA Finals in George Hill's hands? I want 'Michael Jordan No. 2' (LeBron) taking the shot." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/RFJ1Fl82Lw — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 1, 2018

Classic Skip.