Spain Vs. Morocco Betting: Odds, Picks For World Cup 2018 Game

Spain isn’t totally safe yet.

After a draw against Portugal and a win over Iran, the Spaniards control their own destiny. A win and they’re through to the round of 16. And their situation to ensure that they achieve that is a pretty favorable one, as they’ll take on Morocco in their group-stage finale.

Morocco already is eliminated from the tournament, having lost their two games to date. And so long as Spain can get a win or a draw, they will be safe, leaving Iran and Portugal to duke it out for the other spot.

Let’s look at the Spain vs. Morocco betting lines.

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):

Morocco win: +800

Spain win: -294

Draw: +400

Total goals: 2.5

OVER: -120

Under: +100

NESN.com’s picks: Spain win, under

It is pretty tough to envision Morocco even mustering a draw. Their offense has been stagnant, and while they’ve allowed just one goal per game, Spain won’t exactly be a cakewalk. Take Spain.

Spain will be carrying the load offensively in this one, and while it is possible they reach three goals, making a bet on the under could be a compelling one. Take the under.