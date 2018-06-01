The First State: Delaware To Begin Legalized Sports Betting Tuesday

Photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images

Delaware is about to beat other states to the sports-gambling punch.

Legalized sports betting will begin Tuesday in the Blue Hen State at three locations, according to ESPN’s David Payne Purdum.

Delaware sports betting will begin at 1:30 p.m., June 5 at Delaware Park, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino and Harrington Raceway & Casino. — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) May 31, 2018

Delaware on Tuesday will become the first state to offer legalized sports gambling following the United States Supreme Court’s decision to strike down a federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting. New Jersey was expected to win the race to join Nevada in offering sports gambling products, but Delaware will earn that distinction.

As sports leagues urge and wait for Congress to implement uniform standards, states like Delaware are wasting little time in setting up shop.