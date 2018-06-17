Tunisia Vs. England: Three Lions Heavy Favorites In World Cup Game

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

England’s soccer team is ready to banish its FIFA World Cup woes to history’s trashcan.

Tunisia will face England at 2 p.m. ET on Monday in their 2018 FIFA World Cup Group G opener. England is ranked 12th, and Tunisia 24th, but oddsmakers seemingly are ignoring their respective positions in installing the Three Lions as heavy betting favorites over the Eagles of Carthage.

Let’s take a look at the England vs. Tunisia betting lines.

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):

Tunisia win: +800

England win: -230

Draw: +340

Total goals: 2.5

OVER: +110

Under: -130

NESN.com’s picks: England win, under

England hasn’t won a World Cup game since 2010 and is hell-bent on ending that drought in Russia. England also knows topping Group G is crucial to its chances of making a deep run in the tournament, so the team will look to win by large margins against Tunisia and Panama before playing mighty Belgium. With that in mind, England is a good bet to win.

Having fared well in qualifying and warm-up games against Portugal and Spain, Tunisia’s defense has proven it’s good enough to contain England’s high-powered attack. Whether that happens for 90 minutes remains to be seen, but the prospect of three or more goals looks remote. Take the under.