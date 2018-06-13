U.S. Open Odds: Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy Among Favorites To Win Major

Photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports

Fresh off a decisive victory at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, which restored him to the top of the World Golf Ranking, Dustin Johnson looks toward the start of the 2018 U.S. Open on Thursday as a +800 favorite on the 2018 U.S. Open odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Johnson dominated last weekend at the TPC Southwind in Memphis, claiming victory by six strokes, and now takes two wins on the season into Thursday morning’s opening round of the 118th U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in New York.

After finishing in the top two in three of his first four tour appearances this season, Johnson struggled, falling out of the top 10 in four of his next six outings, briefly dumping him into the No. 2 spot on the world rankings behind fellow American Justin Thomas.

However, the 33-year-old looked good while powering into a share of eighth place at the Memorial Tournament as a +1400 bet on the golf odds, prior to earning the win last weekend in Memphis, and now has shot sub-70 in six of his past seven rounds.

Thomas is joined at +1400 odds to win the U.S. Open by Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose, ahead of Jordan Spieth at +1600, while Tiger Woods, Jason Day, and Rickie Fowler each sport +1800 odds.

A trio of top-five finishes, including a win at the Honda Classic, briefly lifted Thomas to the top of the rankings, but the 25-year-old subsequently turned in a disappointing 17th-place performance at the Masters, which kicked off a shaky stretch of four finishes outside of the top 10 before finishing level with Johnson at the Memorial as +1200 chalk.

McIlroy also claimed a share of eighth place at the Memorial after opening the tournament as a +1400 bet, which marks a turnaround after missing the cut at The Players Championship. The native of Northern Ireland has four major tournament wins to his credit, including his first major victory at the 2011 U.S. Open.

Rose followed up a win at last month’s Fort Worth Invitational with a sixth-place performance at the Memorial while sporting +1400 odds, but has failed to make the cut in his past two U.S. Open appearances.

Further down the odds to win the 2018 U.S. Open, defending tournament champion Brooks Koepka sits alone at +2000, followed by Jon Rahm at +2200, and Hideki Matsuyama at +2800, while Phil Mickelson continues the search for an elusive first career victory at the event, joined by Henrik Stenson at +3000.

A winner two weeks ago at the Memorial, Bryson Dechambeau sits at +4000, joined by this year’s Masters winner Patrick Reed, and Tommy Fleetwood.