Uruguay Vs. Portugal Betting: Odds, Picks For World Cup 2018 Game

Photo via Leonel de Castro/USA TODAY Sports Images

Uruguay and Portugal must prove themselves as contenders to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup … or else.

The teams will meet at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday in a World Cup Round of 16 game. Stars like Uruguay’s Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani and Diego Godin and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo will garner plenty of attention, as the world watches to see which country will advance at the other’s expense. Oddsmakers have installed Group B runner-up Portugal as the slightest of favorites over Group A winner Uruguay.

Let’s look at the Uruguay vs. Portugal betting lines:

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):

Uruguay win: +180

Portugal win: +190

Draw: +185

Total goals: 2

OVER: +110

Under: -130

NESN.com’s picks: Portugal, under

The teams undoubtedly mean business, but Portugal’s recent track record of success surpasses that of Uruguay. While Uruguay can match the reigning European champion technically and tactically, Portugal’s apparent physical and mental advantages should help it prevail over the dogged South Americans. Bet on Portugal to be the last team standing in what might prove to be a battle of attrition.

Uruguay’s defense smothered its Group A opponents, and Portugal tightened its guard following the thrilling 3-3 draw with Spain in their World Cup 2018 opener. Despite the presence of attacking superstars, we can’t imagine this game producing many goals. Take the under (with apologies if you lose because one team scores the winning goal in extra time).