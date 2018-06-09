Watch UFC 225: Robert Whittaker Vs. Yoel Romero 2 Live Stream Online

Photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images

The UFC takes center stage in Chicago on Saturday night at United Center in one of the most stacked cards in recent memory for UFC 225.

Ten fighters on the card have either been a UFC champion or have fought for a title at some point in their careers.

Robert Whittaker will fight Yoel Romero in the main event, but the UFC middleweight title will not be on the line after Romero missed weight Friday. Also, Rafael dos Anjos will fight controversial up-and-comer Colby Covington in the interim welterweight fight.

But that’s not all.

Holly Holm fights Megan Anderson in a bout that could determine women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg’s next opponent. Also, former WWE star CM Punk enters the octagon once again and will battle Mike Jackson.

Here’s how to watch UFC 225 online (all times are Eastern):

Fight Pass Preliminary Card (6 p.m.) on UFC Fight Pass.

Fox Sports 1 Preliminary Card (8 p.m.) on FS1 and Fox Sports Go.

Main Card (10 p.m.) on pay-per-view at Amazon, UFC YouTube and UFC.tv.