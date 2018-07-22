2018 British Open Live Stream: Watch Round 4 At Carnoustie Online

Photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images.

Three golfers sit atop the leaderboard as we head into the final day of play at Carnoustie.

After 54 holes at the 2018 British Open, Kevin Kisner, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth all are positioned at nine-under par, with plenty of the star-studded leaderboard not too far behind.

Spieth is the reigning champion of the event and certainly is in prime position to reclaim the Claret Jug this year with a solid Sunday.

Here’s how you can watch Round 4 of the 2018 British Open:

When: Sunday, July 22, at 4:30 a.m. ET

Live Steam: NBC Sports Live