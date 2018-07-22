David Price Not Judging Josh Hader For Past Racist, Homophobic Tweets

Photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images

Josh Hader made headlines for all the wrong reasons during his appearance in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game on Tuesday.

While the Milwaukee Brewers reliever was on the mound, tweets from when he was 17-years-old that were incredibly racist and homophobic surfaced, resulting in him making his Twitter account private.

After a tearful apology to his teammates upon his return to Milwaukee, they showed their support for him and appear ready to move past it.

But will the rest of the league do the same?

David Price, for one, isn’t going to judge.

“It was a long time ago,” Price, who heard about the tweets for the first time Friday, told MassLive’s Chris Smith. “I don’t know him personally. I’ve never held a conversation with anybody about him personally. So I don’t pass judgment.

“I’ll let everybody make their own judgment,” Price later added.

Hader was mandated to undergo sensitivity training in response to his transgressions, but he won’t be suspended. In order to prevent those things from even happening, Price posited that teams should provide training on handling social media.

“The team should,” Price told Smith. “Absolutely. We have media training, social media training, all that stuff in spring training. Yeah, I mean he’s been on what, a couple teams now?”

Even though the Brewers appear to have accepted Hader’s apology, we’ll have to see over the coming weeks, months and years how others not as close to him respond to his insensitivity.