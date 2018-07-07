2018 NASCAR Live Stream: How To Watch Coke Zero 400 Online, On TV

Photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images

he Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is headed back to its crown jewel, as drivers are set to compete in Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

The 2 1/2-mile restrictor-plate speedway is NASCAR’s most famous track, but also one of its most demanding. Be it high speeds, high bankings or overall mystique, Daytona presents a unique set of challenges to drivers.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won this race last season, and as one of the sport’s premier plate-race drivers, should be considered one of the favorites. Still, he’ll have his work cut out for him competing with the likes of Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr., all of whom have dominated Cup all season long.

Here’s how to watch the Coke Zero Sugar 400 online:

When: Saturday, July 7, at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra