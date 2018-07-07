Red Sox Vs. Royals Lineup: Mitch Moreland, Rafael Devers Return

Photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox hope history repeats itself Saturday night when they square off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

Behind a brilliant outing from Chris Sale, the Red Sox made easy work of the Royals in Friday’s series opener. Fellow left-hander David Price will take the hill in the middle game of the series in hopes of extending Boston’s win streak to five games.

A lowly Royals lineup could be just what the doctor ordered for Price, who was shelled for eight runs on nine hits — including five home runs — over just 3 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees in his last outing.

As for the Red Sox’s starting nine, Mitch Moreland returns after missing the last two games as he nursed a back injury. Rafael Devers also will make his way back into the fold, while both Eduardo Nunez and Steve Pearce will start the game on the bench.

Here are the full lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox-Royals game:

RED SOX (60-29)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Brock Holt, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

David Price, LHP (9-6, 4.28 ERA)

ROYALS (25-62)

Whit Merrifield, 2B

Jorge Bonifacio, RF

Mike Moustakas, 1B

Salvador Perez, C

Hunter Dozier, 3B

Lucas Duda, DH

Alcides Escobar, CF

Alex Gordon, LF

Adalberto Mondesi, SS

Brad Keller, RHP (2-3, 2.09 ERA)