Brett Kavanaugh Reportedly Racked Up Massive Debt Buying Nationals Tickets

Brett Kavanaugh will be under the microscope for the foreseeable future after President Donald Trump nominated the Federal circuit judge to replace justice Anthony Kennedy on the United States Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh’s life — from legal writings to credit card debts — will be turned upside down as the confirmation process begins, and it’s the latter that made news Wednesday night.

Amy Brittain of The Washington Post reported, citing a review of Kavanaugh’s financial documents and information from the White House, that the judge “incurred tens of thousands of dollars of credit card debt buying baseball tickets over the past decade and at times reported liabilities that could have exceeded the value of his cash accounts and investment assets.”

Baseball tickets? That’s right.

White House spokesman Raj Shah told The Washington Post that Kavanaugh built up the debt by buying Washington Nationals season tickets, including playoff games, for himself and his friends.

According to The Washington Post, Kavanaugh reported having between $60,000 and $200,000 in debt between three credit cards and a personal loan in 2016 but the debt either was paid off or fell below the required amount to be reported. Shah told Brittain that Kavanaugh’s friends paid back their debt and he no longer buys season tickets.

Imagine how much debt he could have racked up if the Nationals made it out of the first round of the playoffs?

The 53-year-old will face a tough confirmation hearing, but if his nomination is defeated, it won’t be due to his apparent love of Nationals baseball if that’s indeed what the debt was from.