Andrew Benintendi Falls Short In All-Star Final Vote; Jean Segura Gets Nod

Andrew Benintendi will get some time off during the All-Star break next week.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder fell short in the MLB All-Star Game final vote, coming in second to Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura. Benintendi trailed Segura at each update Major League Baseball released of the voting.

The Red Sox launched a #VoteBenny campaign, spearheaded by 2015 All-Star and Benintendi’s teammate Brock Holt. Between T-shirts, partnering with the St. Louis Cardinals and changing the name of chicken tenders at Fenway Park to … “Benintenders,” the Sox certainly did what they could to send Benintendi to Washington D.C.

Segura is having a wildly successful season for a talented Mariners team that is in the hunt for first place in the American League West. The 28-year-old is hitting .329 with an .824 OPS, all while playing stellar defense.

And the news was pretty exciting for his teammates.

The moment the guys found out. This is all you, Mariners fans. All you. pic.twitter.com/lM6KAp0yAZ — #SentSegura (@Mariners) July 12, 2018

Even with Benintendi’s absence, the Red Sox will be well-represented at the Mid-Summer Classic. Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez both are starters, with Mitch Moreland getting a nod as a reserve. Chris Sale and Craig Kimbrel also will represent the Sox pitching staff.