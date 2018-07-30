Chris Archer Rumors: These Teams Still Hoping To Trade For Rays Star

Chris Archer’s days with the Tampa Bay Rays might be numbered.
The star pitcher is one of the juiciest names on the hot stove with Tuesday’s non-waiver trade deadline right around the corner. The New York Yankees reportedly are in the mix for the 29-year-old, but they’re not alone.
Here’s a list of the teams inquiring about Archer, per the New York Post’s Joel Sherman:
If Archer ultimately is moved before the deadline, he has the ability to swing the balance of power in a pennant race.
And don’t be fooled by his recent struggles against American League East teams. These stats from Rotowire’s Jason Collette effectively prove Archer needs a change of scenery:
Still just 29 years old, Archer is having a down season by his standards, but still is one of the most talented pitchers in Major League Baseball. In 17 starts this season, the North Carolina native is 3-5 with a 4.31 ERA to go along with 102 strikeouts and 31 walks.
