Eduardo Rodriguez Injury: Alex Cora Gives Positive Update On Pitcher’s Ankle

It’s been just over two weeks since Eduardo Rodriguez suffered ligament damage to his ankle, but he seems to be headed in the right direction.

The Boston Red Sox starting pitcher was placed on the disabled list July 15 and needed a walking boot for two weeks before being re-evaluated. Since then, the southpaw was seen playing catch without the boot, but has yet to be cleared for baseball activities.

Before Monday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sox manager Alex Cora provided more good news about Rodriguez’s progress.

Cora: E-Rod’s ankle “looks a lot better than I thought.” He’s already running on a treadmill. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) July 30, 2018

The Red Sox still have been successful without their pitcher, but getting him back into the rotation sooner rather than later definitely would provide a boost, given the fact Drew Pomeranz struggled in his first start back from the DL and Steven Wright remains sidelined with knee inflammation.

Rodriguez was one of Boston’s most reliable starters before he went on the DL, toting an 11-3 record with a 3.44 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 19 starts.