Red Sox Vs. Phillies Lineup: Xander Bogaerts, Mitch Moreland Return

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox continue their homestand Monday night when they open a two-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox will welcome back Xander Bogaerts and Mitch Moreland to the lineup for the series opener after both missed Sunday afternoon’s finale against the Minnesota Twins. Elsewhere in the starting nine, Eduardo Nunez will man the hot corner for Boston with Rafael Devers currently on the disabled list.

As for the pitching matchup, David Price will toe the rubber for the Sox in search of his 12th win of the season. The left-hander had his last outing cut short due to ran, which prevented him from going for his third victory in as many starts. Price will be opposed by 2018 All-Star Aaron Nola, whose 2.42 ERA currently ranks seventh in all of Major League Baseball.

Here are the full lineups for Monday’s Red Sox-Phillies game:

RED SOX (74-33)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Brock Holt, 2B

Sandy Leon, C

David Price, LHP (11-6, 4.17 ERA)

PHILLIES (58-47)

Cesar Hernandez, 2B

Rhys Hoskins, CF

Odubel Herrera, CF

Carlos Santana, 1B

Asdrubal Cabrera, DH

Maikel Franco, 3B

Jorge Alfaro, C

Roman Quinn, RF

Scott Kingery, SS

Aaron Nola, RHP (12-3, 2.42 ERA)