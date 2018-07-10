LeSean McCoy Accused Of Domestic Violence, Child Abuse, Dog Beating, PED Use

Photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images

LeSean McCoy might have some serious explaining to do.

A woman claiming to be a friend of McCoy’s girlfriend on Tuesday accused the Buffalo Bills running back of a variety of disturbing offenses, including domestic abuse and child abuse. The allegations, which were made in an Instagram post, included a graphic photo of a bruised and bloodied woman that the accuser claims is McCoy’s girlfriend.

(You can click here to view the post.)

“@shadymccoy is THE DEVIL!!! YOU ARE AN ANIMAL!!!!!!” the woman wrote. “We didn’t say anything about how you beat your dog ‘Henny’ into kidney failure. Let’s not talk about all the times my best friend had to stop you from VICIOUSLY beating your son for small things like peeing in the bed. We kept quiet about your drug usage … all the ILLEGAL steroids and needles you were using, but we will not keep quiet about this!!!!!!

“I can’t believe you did this to my best friend!!!!! YOUR KARMA IS GOING TO BE SO REAL!!!!!! The world needs to know what type of animal you really are!!!!!!! This was just her yesterday on the left and now this morning this is her on the right!!!! #WomanBeater #AnimalAbuser#ChildAbuser @nfl @tmz_tv @buffalobills.”

No formal charges have been brought against McCoy, but the allegations are serious nonetheless.

The Bills are aware of the situation and looking into it, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

The Buffalo Bills are aware of the LeSean McCoy allegations, told it is being looked into per sources — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) July 10, 2018

McCoy, 29, has played for the Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles over the course of his nine-year career.

The Pittsburgh product rushed for 1,138 yards and six touchdowns last season and was named to his sixth Pro Bowl.