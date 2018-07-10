LeSean McCoy Shares Statement On ‘Baseless’ Domestic Abuse Allegations

Photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images

LeSean McCoy has broken his silence.

The Buffalo Bills running was accused of beating his girlfriend and his son, among other damning allegations, in a graphic Instagram post Tuesday. A few hours later, McCoy took to Instagram to deny the accusations, which he called “baseless.”

Read McCoy’s statement, which he also shared on Twitter, below:

The Bills are aware of the accusations and are looking into the situation, according to ESPN’s Diana Russini. No charges have been brought against the 29-year-old.

McCoy is coming off a sixth Pro Bowl season for Buffalo. He’s played nine seasons in the NFL, six with the Philadelphia Eagles and three with the Bills.