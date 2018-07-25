MLB Rumors: Yankees ‘Front-Runner’ To Acquire Orioles’ Zach Britton

Is the race to acquire Zach Britton all but over?
The Baltimore Orioles left-hander reportedly has been a popular name on the trade market ahead of Major League Baseball’s non-waiver trade deadline, but one team appears to have pulled ahead in the Britton sweepstakes.
The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday, that the New York Yankees are the “front-runners” to acquire O’s lefty and a deal appears to be close.
Jon Morosi later reported that Yankees infielder Brandon Drury is not in the trade.
If the Yankees are able to add the hard-throwing left-hander to the fold, it would give them a strong backend of the bullpen with Britton, Aroldis Chapman and Dellin Betances.
New York currently sits six games back of the Boston Red Sox in the American League East, but the addition of Britton would make the Yankees a hard team to beat come October, no matter if they win the division or snag a Wild-Card spot.
