MLB Rumors: Yankees Have Offered Top 10 Prospects In Manny Machado Trade Talks

The New York Yankees appear to be serious about making a legitimate offer for Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado — the hottest name in the MLB rumor mill.

George A. King III of the New York Post reported Sunday that the Yankees have included some of their top prospects in trade talks involving Machado.

“One day after a person with knowledge of the Manny Machado situation told The Post the Yankees aren’t interested in dealing any of their high-end prospects, another voice chimed in Sunday, saying the Yankees have offered players from their top-10 prospect list,” King wrote Sunday.

It was reported earlier this month that the Orioles would trade Machado to the Bronx Bombers if elite pitching prospect Justus Sheffield was part of the deal. Sheffield arguably is the Yankees’ No. 1 prospect, so trading him for a potential rental in Machado — whose contract is up at the end of the season, making him an unrestricted free agent — could give New York pause.

New York always could keep its prospects and just sign Machado as a free agent over the winter. Machado is enjoying a fantastic season, batting .315 with 24 home runs and 65 RBI.

But the Yankees likely will do something before the July 31 non-waiver MLB trade deadline. They lost ground on the rival Boston Red Sox in the American League East race on Sunday, and sit 4.5 games behind the Sox for first place entering the All-Star break.