NFL Betting 2018: Playoff Odds For All 32 Teams Revealed; Patriots Lead Pack

The first odds for making the playoffs during the 2018 NFL season were released for all 32 teams Thursday, courtesy of OddsShark.

The New England Patriots, to no one’s surprise, have the best odds to make the playoffs at -1500. The Patriots are the reigning AFC champions and have missed the playoffs just once (2008) since the start of the 2003 campaign.

The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are -260 to make the playoffs.

Here are the odds for every team.

NYJ +600

OAK +165

PIT -550

PHI -260

SF +135

SEA +220

TB +425

TEN +165

WSH +375 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) July 5, 2018

One interesting team on this list is the Los Angeles Chargers, who, if their -170 odds are any indication, should make the playoffs. To be honest, it’s a little surprising that the Chargers are expected to reach the postseason when they haven’t played a single playoff game over the last four years. Los Angeles also plays in a very competitive AFC West division with the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders.

Oddsmakers also must be expecting a good bounce-back season from Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson because Houston is -135 to make the playoffs (best odds among AFC South teams). Watson missed a lot of his rookie season because of an ACL tear, but he looked like a potential MVP candidate when he was healthy.

One of the great things about the NFL is that one team usually comes out of nowhere and reaches the playoffs, and it’ll be up to bettors to find that team before Week 1 in September.