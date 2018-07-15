Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineup: Steve Pearce, Mitch Moreland Return

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox look to head into the Major League Baseball All-Star break on a high note when they wrap up their four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox will welcome back Steve Pearce to the lineup for the series finale. The veteran utility man missed the last two games after taking a pitch square off the shin in Thursday’s game against the Jays. Pearce will bat fifth as the designated hitter, one spot behind Mitch Moreland, who also returns after sitting out Saturday’s contest.

Pearce won’t be the only Boston player coming back from injury, though, as Brian Johnson will make his fourth start of the season after being activated from the 10-day disabled list Sunday. The Red Sox placed Eduardo Rodriguez on the 10-day DL in order to make room for Johnson on the 25-man roster.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game:

RED SOX (67-30)

Mookie Betts, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, LF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Steve Pearce, DH

Brock Holt, 2B

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Brian Johnson, LHP (1-2, 4.23 ERA)

BLUE JAYS (43-51)

Randal Grichuk, CF

Yangervis Solarte, 3B

Teoscar Hernande, LF

Justin Smoak, 1B

Kendrys Morales, DH

Russell Martin, C

Devon Travis, 2B

Dwight Smith Jr., RF

Aledmys Diaz, SS

Marcus Stroman, RHP (2-6, 5.90 ERA)