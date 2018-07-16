See Cristiano Ronaldo In His Juventus Jersey For First Time

Photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport/USA TODAY Sports Images

We bet you’ve never seen Cristiano Ronaldo like this before.

The soccer superstar took his public photo in a Juventus jersey Monday afternoon in Turin, Italy, during and after his introductory press conference with his new team.

Ronaldo joined Juventus last Tuesday in a €112 million (£99 million/$131 million) transfer from Real Madrid, where he had spent the previous nine seasons and won a host of individual and team awards.

Ronaldo, 33, laid out at his press conference what he hopes to achieve at Juventus.

🎙 @Cristiano: "I want to leave my mark on Juve's history. I am very happy for this challenge."#CR7DAY #CR7JUVE — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 16, 2018

🎙 @Cristiano: "The @ChampionsLeague is a trophy that everyone wants to win, but it's very difficult. Juventus came close to us, but the finals are always an unknown. For this I hope to bring luck, but with tranquility. We will fight for all the trophies."#CR7DAY #CR7JUVE — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 16, 2018

🎙 @Cristiano: "I want to be an example not only as a player but also as a man, I want to work hard and I want to help the youth. This is a big moment in my career, I have a four-year contract and I want to work hard with the club for new trophies."#CR7DAY #CR7JUVE — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 16, 2018

Ronaldo’s transfer undoubtedly will be a marketing boon to Juventus and Italian soccer, which has fallen from the peaks it hit in the 1980s and 1990s as the leading domestic league in the world. The coming seasons will determine whether Ronaldo will have an equally forceful impact on the field with Juventus.