See Cristiano Ronaldo In His Juventus Jersey For First Time

We bet you’ve never seen Cristiano Ronaldo like this before.
The soccer superstar took his public photo in a Juventus jersey Monday afternoon in Turin, Italy, during and after his introductory press conference with his new team.
Ronaldo joined Juventus last Tuesday in a €112 million (£99 million/$131 million) transfer from Real Madrid, where he had spent the previous nine seasons and won a host of individual and team awards.
Ronaldo, 33, laid out at his press conference what he hopes to achieve at Juventus.
Ronaldo’s transfer undoubtedly will be a marketing boon to Juventus and Italian soccer, which has fallen from the peaks it hit in the 1980s and 1990s as the leading domestic league in the world. The coming seasons will determine whether Ronaldo will have an equally forceful impact on the field with Juventus.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP