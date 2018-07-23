Toronto Teams, Athletes Offer Support, Prayers After Mass Shooting

Toronto’s sports teams share the shock and mourning of the city the represent.
A gunman killed two people and injured 12 more Sunday night in Toronto’s Greektown neighborhood before police shot him dead. The Toronto Blue Jays, Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors and Toronto FC offered support and prayers to their hometown Monday via Twitter in the aftermath of the deadly shootings.
Maple Leafs center Mitchell Marner, Toronto Argonauts defensive back and WWE commentator Renee Young used social media to express their sympathies.
Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman and MLS legend Dwayne DeRosario call for an end to gun violence.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP