Watch Best Moments From Nathan Eovaldi’s Tremendous Red Sox Debut

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Sunday was a pretty memorable day for Nathan Eovaldi.

Mere days after getting traded to Boston from the Tampa Bay Rays, the hard-throwing right-hander made his Red Sox debut.

And he simply was stellar in front of the home crowd.

Eovaldi threw seven scoreless innings, allowing just four hits while striking out five in Boston’s 3-0 win over the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park.

There obviously are few better ways to debut for a new team, and the Red Sox didn’t take long to relive it, throwing together some of the top highlights from Eovaldi’s exciting afternoon.

Take a look:

What a 💎 pic.twitter.com/EfvyCrlvw6 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) July 29, 2018

Awesome.

The addition of the righty certainly will help bolster the Red Sox rotation, especially as they contend with a slew of injuries and struggles to other starters.

Eovaldi now is 4-4 with a 3.80 ERA this season.