Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier Salutes Jackie Bradley Jr. On Latest Stunning Catch

by on Sat, Aug 18, 2018 at 3:54PM
Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

Kevin Kiermaier isn’t too competitive to be awestruck from time to time.

The Tampa Bay Rays center fielder hailed Jackie Bradley Jr. for the “absolutely ridiculous” catch he made Friday night in his team’s 7-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox. Bradley robbed Tampa’s Tommy Pham of an extra-base hit in the third inning with this web gem.

After the game Kiermaier, a two-time Gold Glove winner, tipped his cap to Bradley via Twitter.

The bond between members of the center fielders’ union seems as strong as ever, even when their respective feats come at the expense of a teammate.

