Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier Salutes Jackie Bradley Jr. On Latest Stunning Catch

Kevin Kiermaier isn’t too competitive to be awestruck from time to time.

The Tampa Bay Rays center fielder hailed Jackie Bradley Jr. for the “absolutely ridiculous” catch he made Friday night in his team’s 7-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox. Bradley robbed Tampa’s Tommy Pham of an extra-base hit in the third inning with this web gem.

After the game Kiermaier, a two-time Gold Glove winner, tipped his cap to Bradley via Twitter.

Hey @JackieBradleyJr i hate to see u rob my teammate T Pham an extra base hit but its hard to be mad at ya because that play was absolutely ridiculous. Good lawwwd jbj. #TipOfTheCap to that one my friend — Kevin Kiermaier (@KKiermaier39) August 18, 2018

The bond between members of the center fielders’ union seems as strong as ever, even when their respective feats come at the expense of a teammate.