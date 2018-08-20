Carson Wentz Injury: Eagles QB Shares Likelihood Of Starting Week 1

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

There’s a lot to be excited about with the Philadelphia Eagles entering the 2018 NFL season.

The Eagles managed to improve their roster this offseason after winning Super Bowl LII, making Philadelphia a favorite to hoist the Lombardi Trophy yet again in February of 2019. Oh yeah, the Birds also will be welcoming back their Pro Bowl quarterback, Carson Wentz.

Wentz missed the Eagles’ entire playoff run after tearing his ACL on Dec. 10 of last year. But the 25-year-old soon is expected to re-take the reins from Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles, which might be happening as soon as Opening Night on Sep. 6.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz on playing Week 1: “It’s gonna be close.” — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 20, 2018

Wentz’s return under center appears well on track, as the third-year pro began participating in team drills Sunday and split first-team reps with Foles, per ESPN’s Tim McManus. Philly, of course, is comfortable with Foles as the starting signal-caller, but a healthy Wentz has proven his ability to take the offense to new heights.

So while Week 1 will be a thrill for the Eagles regardless of which QB is taking the snaps, it could be made all the more exciting if Wentz returns to action after the Super Bowl banner is raised.