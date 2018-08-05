Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineup: David Price Starts, Jackie Bradley Jr. Sits

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox will look to complete a four-game series sweep of the New York Yankees when the two American League East rivals meet for the finale Sunday night at Fenway Park.

Jackie Bradley Jr. will have the night off for Boston, prompting a handful of lineup changes. Mookie Betts will move over to center, while J.D. Martinez gets the start in right field. Steve Pearce returns to take on the designated hitter duties and will bat third.

As for the pitching matchup, David Price gets the ball for the Red Sox in search of his 12th win of the season. The left-hander hasn’t suffered a loss since July 1 when he allowed eight runs on nine hits over just 3 1/3 innings against the Bronx Bombers in New York. Price will be opposed by right-hander Masahiro Tanaka, who is 1-0 with an 8.71 ERA in two starts (10 1/3 total innings) against the Red Sox in 2018. That said, Tanaka hasn’t allowed a run in his last 17 1/3 innings.

Here are the complete lineups for Sunday night’s Red Sox-Yankees game:

RED SOX (78-34)

Mookie Betts, CF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Steve Pearce, DH

J.D. Martinez, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Brock Holt, 2B

Sandy Leon, C

David Price, LHP (11-6, 3.97 ERA)

YANKEES (68-41)

Aaron Hicks, CF

Giancarlo Stanton, DH

Didi Gregorius, SS

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Miguel Andujar, 3B

Luke Voit, 1B

Brett Gardner, LF

Austin Romine, C

Shane Robinson, RF

Masahiro Tanaka, RHP (9-2, 3.84 ERA)