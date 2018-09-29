Antonio Brown Says Slow Start For Steelers ‘Out Of My Control’

It hasn’t been the best start to the NFL season for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Aside from the Le’Veon Bell drama, the team is 1-1-1 and their star wide receiver Antontio Brown isn’t having a standout three weeks. Brown also added to the Steelers’ saga by clapping back at a fan who said he wouldn’t be the same player if he didn’t have quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throwing him the football. He missed practice that same week as well.

Week 3 didn’t go all that well for Brown, either. And although he did score a touchdown in Pittsburgh’s 30-27 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he’s certainly had an uncharacteristically slow start to the season,

But if you ask him, that’s beyond his control.

“My statistics are already there. I’ve already done everything from a statistical point,” Brown said, via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “Obviously, it’s out of my control. I can’t throw it to myself. But what’s important is we continue to win. I’m getting a lot of respect out there. Guys are doubling me, tripling me. But what’s new? We’ve got to continue to win. Winning is most important. Obviously I think I’m the top-rated receiver from 2010 (among) who’s in the league. It’s all about winning at this point.”

Brown certainly has made his case the league’s top receiver. For five consecutive seasons, he set an NFL record by catching at least 100 passes, and amassed 1,533 yards before going down with an injury in Week 15 last year.

And even though he’s taking some positives from the season thus far, it certainly sounds as if he wishes Roethlisberger targeted him more.

