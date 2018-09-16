Browns Twitter Account Has Hilarious Reaction To Missed PAT After Game-Tying TD

Zane Gonzalez is not inspiring much confidence in Cleveland.

After a would-be game-winner was blocked in the Browns’ Week 1 tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland looked destined to finally claim its first win since 2016 thanks to an impressive touchdown pass from Tyrod Taylor to Antonio Callaway against the New Orleans Saints. The score tied the game at 18-18, sending Gonzalez out to hit what should have been the go-ahead point after with 1:16 to play.

Gonzalez shanked it, however. Check out the touchdown and missed PAT below.

Tyrod Taylor to Antonio Callaway for SIX on 4th down to tie it up. The extra point is NO GOOD. 1:16 left in the game.

📺: FOX #CLEvsNO pic.twitter.com/vAI5kFqjo6 — NFL (@NFL) September 16, 2018

Understandably, the Browns’ Twitter account went nuts when the Callaway touchdown took place.

WHAT?!?!?!?! — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 16, 2018

OH MY GOODNESS. 🚨 TOUCHDOWN CLEVELAND 🚨 pic.twitter.com/3hP4YjX6yU — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 16, 2018

But, of course, things then went sideways.

😑 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 16, 2018

The Saints responded by drilling a go-ahead field goal shortly thereafter, ultimately winning the game 21-18.

Yikes!