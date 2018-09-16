Browns Twitter Account Has Hilarious Reaction To Missed PAT After Game-Tying TD

Zane Gonzalez is not inspiring much confidence in Cleveland.
After a would-be game-winner was blocked in the Browns’ Week 1 tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland looked destined to finally claim its first win since 2016 thanks to an impressive touchdown pass from Tyrod Taylor to Antonio Callaway against the New Orleans Saints. The score tied the game at 18-18, sending Gonzalez out to hit what should have been the go-ahead point after with 1:16 to play.
Gonzalez shanked it, however. Check out the touchdown and missed PAT below.
Understandably, the Browns’ Twitter account went nuts when the Callaway touchdown took place.
But, of course, things then went sideways.
The Saints responded by drilling a go-ahead field goal shortly thereafter, ultimately winning the game 21-18.
Yikes!
Powered by WordPress.com VIP