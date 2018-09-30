Browns Vs. Raiders Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 4 Game Online

The Oakland Raiders have been a disaster early in Jon Gruden’s second stint as head coach, and a loss Sunday to the Cleveland Browns would put the Silver and Black in an 0-4 hole at the quarter mark of the 2018 NFL season.

The Browns are hoping to carry some momentum to the west coast after beating the New York Jets last Thursday for their first win since 2016.

Here’s how and when to watch Browns vs. Raiders:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 30 at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images