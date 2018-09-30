Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineups: AL East Rivals Square Off In Regular Season Finale

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees conclude the 2018 regular season Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Both teams have secured a spot in the MLB playoffs, but Sunday’s game still is important because these clubs want to enter the postseason firing on all cylinders and as confident as possible.

Rick Porcello will conclude a stellar regular season campaign with his fourth start against the Yankees. He’s 2-0 with a 2.53 ERA versus the Bronx Bombers this year.

Porcello will be opposed by Luis Cessa, who has not fared well against the Sox in 2018. He’s given up five earned runs and seven hits over 4 2/3 innings in two outings versus Boston.

Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts will return to the Red Sox lineup after both got a day off Saturday.

Here are the lineups for both teams.

BOSTON RED SOX (107-54)

Mookie Betts, RF

Brock Holt, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Ian Kinsler, 2B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Rick Porcello, RHP (17-7, 4.33)

NEW YORK YANKEES (100-61)

Brett Gardner, LF

Aaron Judge, RF

Aaron Hicks, CF

Giancarlo Stanton, DH

Luke Voit, 1B

Gary Sanchez, C

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Neil Walker, 3B

Adeiny Hechavarria, SS

Luis Cessa, RHP (1-3, 4.67 ERA)

