Chaotic Musket 250 Finish Ends ‘Full Throttle Weekend’ At NHMS With Bang

LOUDON N.H. — New Hampshire Motor Speedway saved the best for last with its inaugural “Full Throttle Weekend.”

The NASCAR trifecta, which replaced the Magic Mile’s annual Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series fall playoff race, got off to a strong start with entertaining races from the Pinty’s and K&N Pro Series. Nothing, however, compared to what happened on the final lap of the Whelen Modified Tour Musket 250.

The longest race in Modified Tour history featured a wild final 25 laps that saw multiple cautions and several lead changes between Justin Bonsignore and NASCAR Xfinity Series veteran Ryan Preece. But the two got tangled in a wreck on the second-to-last turn, setting the stage for 20-year-old Chase Dowling’s first victory on the tour.

Here’s the finish that had fans at NHMS buzzing:

Now that’s racing.

For his efforts, Dowling took home a tricorn hat, the minuteman trophy and a brand new musket. Oh, he also pocketed more than $25,000, the largest prize in Modified Tour history.

Considering the incredible haul, we doubt Dowling feels any guilt about the fortuitous nature of his victory.

