Conor McGregor Rips Shot With ‘Irish Boston Animal’ Dana White At UFC 229 Presser

Conor McGregor has done a great job selling fights during his explosive press conferences over the years.

Now, he’s using the press conference setting to sell his Irish whiskey.

McGregor spent much of Thursday’s UFC 229 presser with Khabib Nurmagomedov promoting his new Proper Twelve whiskey. He brought two bottles of Proper Twelve to the podium and even offered a shot to his UFC 229 opponent.

After Nurmagomedov revealed that he doesn’t drink, McGregor turned to UFC boss Dana White and ripped a shot with the man he called the “Irish Boston animal.”

Conor McGregor ripped a shot with the "Irish Boston animal" Dana White during the UFC 229 press conference. pic.twitter.com/HPCcVJ0Ulr — NESN (@NESN) September 21, 2018

During the end of the press conference, White revealed Proper Twelve whiskey is an official sponsor of UFC 229 and that the logo will be on the canvas during the fight.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images