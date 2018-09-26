Dunkin' Poll

Dunkin’ Donuts Poll: Should Wild Card Playoff Be Three-Game Series?

by on Wed, Sep 26, 2018 at 4:56PM

The wild-card game has provided plenty of drama for the Major League Baseball playoffs since it began in 2012, but should the format be extended to a best-of-three series?

While the winner-take-all format certainly is thrilling, a three-game series might be a bit more fair, especially if one or both of the teams involved won 100-plus games.

We asked this question in Wednesday’s Dunkin’ Poll. Check out the results in the video above.

