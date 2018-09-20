Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. Blasts NFL Over ‘Random’ Drug Test After Week 2

Odell Beckham Jr. is not happy with the NFL.

The New York Giants wide receiver took to Twitter on Thursday to voice his frustrations with the league after he showed up to the team’s practice facility only to find out he was getting drug tested … again.

Walkin in today to my 997,546 “””RANDOM””” PED drug test today. It’s actually funny how I “randomly” get tested every other week. Dear @NFL please stop sending these people, ur takin away from meeting times and film… thanks #ThisAintWhatYaLookinFor #ThisIsBeyondMeeeee — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 20, 2018

Obviously, the star wide receiver has not been tested nearly a million times, but you get the point he’s trying to get across. In a program that’s supposed to be random, Beckham constantly gets targeted.

What’s likely even more frustrating for the 25-year-old is that his Week 2 performance was nothing that would make the league scratch their heads and demand a drug test. In New York’s 20-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Beckham had just four catches totaling 51 yards and no touchdowns.

If he has a monster game in Week 3 against the Houston Texans, it will be interesting to see if the league will “randomly” drug test Beckham again.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images