Golf Fans Rejoice As Tiger Woods Ends Drought, Wins Tour Championship

One thousand, eight hundred and seventy-six days.
That’s how long Tiger Woods’ 80th PGA Tour victory had evaded him.
Well, that lengthy drought is no more, as Woods added to his trophy case by winning the 2018 Tour Championship. After taking a three-stroke lead into Sunday’s final round at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Woods put on the finishing touches with a plus-1 fourth round.
Here’s a look at Woods locking down the win on the 18th green, which sent the crowd into an absolute frenzy.
Woods had been knocking on victory’s door throughout the season, so when Big Cat finally sealed the deal, golf fans were elated, to say the least.
With the victory, Woods takes home a cool $1.6 million in prize money. Woods also now is just two wins behind Sam Snead for the most in PGA Tour history.
Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports
