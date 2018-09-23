Golf Fans Rejoice As Tiger Woods Ends Drought, Wins Tour Championship

One thousand, eight hundred and seventy-six days.

That’s how long Tiger Woods’ 80th PGA Tour victory had evaded him.

Well, that lengthy drought is no more, as Woods added to his trophy case by winning the 2018 Tour Championship. After taking a three-stroke lead into Sunday’s final round at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Woods put on the finishing touches with a plus-1 fourth round.

Here’s a look at Woods locking down the win on the 18th green, which sent the crowd into an absolute frenzy.

Woods had been knocking on victory’s door throughout the season, so when Big Cat finally sealed the deal, golf fans were elated, to say the least.

HE IS BAAAAAAACK!!!!!! I love you @TigerWoods 🔥👏🏻🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/RsLap2cXZE — John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) September 23, 2018

Did you see those crowds? Could you feel the energy through the TV? After all these years one thing never changed: Few things in sports are more exciting than golf when Tiger Woods is playing it. pic.twitter.com/kO0UOtNo9E — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) September 23, 2018

And…… the greatest of all time @TigerWoods won his first event in 5 years after two spinal fusion surgeries . The reason we all picked up a golf club is back in action and the scenes are incredible — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) September 23, 2018

@TigerWoods Congrts!!!! Thank you for allowing us to experience your GREATNESS!!!!!!!! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 23, 2018

No individual will ever create these scenes in sport again. Tiger Woods is a phenomenal #greatestsportspersonever pic.twitter.com/2LWkL7g5D3 — Stephen Elliott (@SleevesElliott) September 23, 2018

With the victory, Woods takes home a cool $1.6 million in prize money. Woods also now is just two wins behind Sam Snead for the most in PGA Tour history.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports