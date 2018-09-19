Here’s Your First Look At Patriots’ Josh Gordon In New England Uniform

The Flash has landed in Foxboro.

Josh Gordon, following a bizarre couple of days after being traded by the Cleveland Browns, was on the field Wednesday for New England Patriots practice. We captured a video of the star wideout chatting with Bill Belichick, catching passes and doing some light jogging.

Here’s your first look at Gordon (No. 10) in a Patriots uniform:

🚨🚨Bill Belichick chats with Josh Gordon before #patriots practice on Wednesday. The new WR will wear #10. https://t.co/xRaEiAi79M pic.twitter.com/zilKGMUYPY — NESN (@NESN) September 19, 2018

Perhaps Belichick finally will be willing to talk about the team’s (official) new addition.

(You also can click here to watch a longer video of Patriots practice.)

Here’s a couple photos of Gordon on the practice field, courtesy of NESN.com’s Doug Kyed:

That's Josh Gordon in No. 10. Trey Flowers and Patrick Chung are absent. Cyrus Jones is here wearing No. 41. pic.twitter.com/xxDg549lQd — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 19, 2018

Patriots fans reportedly won’t have to wait long before seeing Gordon in game action. The 27-year-old is expected to be play Sunday night against the Detroit Lions.

Whether Gordon will able to make a considerable impact with his new team, however, remains to be seen.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images