Here’s Your First Look At Patriots’ Josh Gordon In New England Uniform

The Flash has landed in Foxboro.
Josh Gordon, following a bizarre couple of days after being traded by the Cleveland Browns, was on the field Wednesday for New England Patriots practice. We captured a video of the star wideout chatting with Bill Belichick, catching passes and doing some light jogging.
Here’s your first look at Gordon (No. 10) in a Patriots uniform:
Perhaps Belichick finally will be willing to talk about the team’s (official) new addition.
(You also can click here to watch a longer video of Patriots practice.)
Here’s a couple photos of Gordon on the practice field, courtesy of NESN.com’s Doug Kyed:
Patriots fans reportedly won’t have to wait long before seeing Gordon in game action. The 27-year-old is expected to be play Sunday night against the Detroit Lions.
Whether Gordon will able to make a considerable impact with his new team, however, remains to be seen.
