Jets Vs. Browns Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 3 Game Online

The Cleveland Browns have come tantalizingly close to their first win since 2016 in two consecutive weeks, tying the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 and losing in the final minutes last week against the New Orleans Saints.

The Browns’ best chance for a win could come Thursday night when they host the New York Jets and rookie quarterback Sam Darnold. The Jets earned an impressive Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions but took a step back in a Week 2 defeat to the Miami Dolphins.

Here’s how and when to watch Browns vs. Jets online:

Start Time: Thursday, Sept. 20 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NFL Network

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images