Josh Gordon Latest: 49ers GM John Lynch Called Browns About Trade For Wideout

The San Francisco 49ers wasted zero time on the Josh Gordon front, it appears.

Niners general manager John Lynch told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco on Sunday the team already is making calls about a potential trade for the Cleveland Browns wide receiver.

The Browns announced Saturday they plan to release Gordon on Monday, but the expectation is they’ll try to trade the 27-year-old instead.

San Francisco reportedly is one of Gordon’s two preferred destinations (Dallas is the other), and Cleveland apparently doesn’t want to trade him to an AFC opponent, so it’s prudent of the Niners to at least explore the possibility of a trade.

Gordon’s talent is undeniable — he hauled in a highlight-reel catch in Week 1 — but the fact that the Browns plan to release him outright obviously raises red flags about his myriad off-field issues.