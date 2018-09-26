Liverpool Vs. Chelsea Live Stream: Watch Carabao Cup Game Online

The soccer world soon will learn whether Liverpool is deep enough to challenge for success on all fronts.

Liverpool will host Chelsea on Wednesday at Anfield in a Carabao Cup (English Football League Cup) third-round game. Liverpool is enjoying a record-setting start to the season, but Chelsea will present one of the stiffest tests the Reds have faced so far.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is expected to rely on players he hasn’t used much this season, including goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, defender Dejan Lovren and perhaps striker Dominic Solanke.

The Reds and Blues have faced off 57 times in all competitions since 2000, making it English soccer’s most-played matchup in the new millenium. Liverpool has won just two of the last 14 meetings with Chelsea (with five losses and seven draws) and is keen to boost improve those fortunes. The teams will play each other again on Saturday at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. Consider this Caraboa Cup matchup the opening salvo of this year’s installment of the long-running rivalry.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool vs. Chelsea online:

Start Time: Wednesday, Sept. 26, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com