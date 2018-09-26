John Farrell, Ex-Red Sox Skipper, To Interview For This Team’s Manager Job

John Farrell will interview for the Cincinnati Reds’ managerial job, according to team president of baseball operations Dick Williams.

Williams revealed Tuesday that Farrell, who spent five seasons as manager of the Boston Red Sox from 2013 to 2017, is one of at least five internal candidates being considered for the gig.

Current interim manager Jim Riggleman will interview soon, while bench coach Pat Kelly, third base coach Billy Hatcher and first base coach Freddie Benavides all interviewed over the weekend.

Riggleman, who had been Cincinnati’s bench coach, took over as the interim manager back in April after the Reds fired Bryan Price amid a 3-15 start. The Reds plan to interview an unspecified number of internal candidates, as well, with Williams hoping to have a new manager in place before the GM meetings in November.

“I’m not going to comment on how those interviews go,” Williams said of Cincinnati’s managerial search, per MLB.com. “I don’t think there’s any value to that.”

Farrell joined the Reds organization as an adviser earlier this year after being fired by the Red Sox last October. With Boston, Farrell won a World Series title in 2013 and American League East division titles in 2016 and 2017. The Red Sox finished in last place in 2014 and 2015.

