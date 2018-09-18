Mike Zimmer Shows No Mercy After Vikings’ Kicker Daniel Carlson Was Released

A rough Sunday afternoon for Daniel Carlson got even rougher after he missed two overtime field goals in the Minnesota Vikings’ 29-29 tie with the Green Bay Packers.

The kicker was cut from the Vikings on Monday and head coach Mike Zimmer offered a cold-hearted response when asked if the decision came easy.

Reporer: “What went into the decision today to let Daniel Carlson go?”

Zimmer: “Did you see the game?”

Reporter: “Was it an easy decision?”

Zimmer: “Yeah, it was pretty easy.”

Yikes.

The Vikings are no strangers to kickers missing what would be game-changing field goals. Most recently, Blair Walsh missed a potential game-winning 27-yarder against the Seattle Seahawks in the 2016 Wild Card game.

But with a healthy amount of kickers looking for a job in the NFL, Minnesota wasted no time bringing in a seasoned veteran.

The #Vikings are expected to sign K Dan Bailey, source said. He’s back. https://t.co/c5WwyeEil3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2018

Carlson became the Vikings’ highest-selected kicker when the team drafted him 167th overall in this year’s NFL Draft. Unfortunately, his NFL career lasted just two weeks. But there’s no saying he won’t end up on an NFL roster later this season.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images