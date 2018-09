Fear not Boston Red Sox fans, Mookie Betts shouldn’t be missing any games after leaving Sunday’s matchup with the New York Mets.

Betts exited in the sixth inning with left side soreness, but he told reporters at Fenway Park after Boston’s 4-3 win that he’ll be “ready to play Tuesday” when the Red Sox start a three-game series with the Yankees in New York.

