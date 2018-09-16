Tom Brady, Josh McDaniels Go Berserk After Patriots’ Ugly First Quarter Vs. Jaguars

The weather in Jacksonville is blazing hot Sunday, but the New England Patriots were ice cold to start their Week 2 clash with the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

New England’s offense simply couldn’t get anything going against Jacksonville, collecting only two first downs in the first quarter. The defense wasn’t much better, as Blake Bortles and Co. torched the visitors to help the Jags hold a 14-0 lead after the opening 15 minutes of play.

Both quarterback Tom Brady and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels understandably weren’t pleased with the Patriots’ first-quarter effort, and they each let their frustration boil over on the sideline ahead of the second frame.

You can watch McDaniels’ tirade here, and Brady’s here.

It certainly was unfamiliar territory for the Patriots, who only have faced a 14-0 first-quarter deficit four times in the Bill Belichick era.