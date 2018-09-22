NASCAR Rumors: Ryan Newman To Drive No. 6 For Roush Fenway In 2019

Ryan Newman reportedly has found a new home.

The 40-year-old NASCAR driver will drive the No. 6 Ford Fusion for Roush Fenway Racing next season, according to multiple reports. Newman recently announced he would not return to the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro at Richard Childress Racing.

RFR is scheduled to hold a 3 p.m. ET press conference Saturday at Richmond Raceway.

Ryan Newman will join Roush Fenway Racing next season, according to a source familiar with the deal. An announcement could come as early as Saturday. https://t.co/IE6Zi0w2oY — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) September 21, 2018

The No. 6 Ford has been filled via timeshare this season, with veteran driver Matt Kenseth splitting time with Trevor Bayne, who drove the No. 6 full time from 2015-2017. RFR owner Jack Roush announced earlier this month that Bayne will not return next season.

There still is no word on who Kenseth will race for next reason, if he plans to race at all.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images