NBA Rumors: Jimmy Butler’s Interest In Playing For Knicks ‘Was Overstated’

One of the longest-running rumors surrounding Jimmy Butler seemingly was squashed Sunday morning.

The 29-year-old wing reportedly wants out of Minnesota, and a trade from the Timberwolves seems like the likely next step. He long has been linked to the New York Knicks, with many signs pointing toward him joining either the Knicks or Brooklyn Nets when he becomes a free agent next offseason.

Part of those rumors, however, centered around a report originally from 2016 that he and Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving had visions of joining forces in the Big Apple.

But according to USA Today’s Jeff Zillgitt, folks may be running with those Butler-Knicks murmurs a little too much.

Hearing that Jimmy Butler's interest in Knicks was overstated. His main goal is to win sooner rather than later. — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) September 23, 2018

If that indeed is his thinking, the rationale certainly makes sense. With the current crop of talent the Knicks have, they’re still a little ways away from becoming a contender, especially if Butler were to sign there without another star doing the same.

And that may be what happens if Butler were to head to New York, as Irving threw cold water on those rumors in a recent interview with ESPN.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images