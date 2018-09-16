NFL Rumors: Josh Gordon Interested In Cowboys, 49ers As Trade Rumors Swirl

Let the Josh Gordon sweepstakes begin.

The Cleveland Browns announced Saturday they plan to release Gordon on Monday, but the team reportedly is more likely to trade the talented wide receiver rather than cut him outright, and several NFL clubs have called expressing interested in a trade, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

That begs the question: Where will Gordon end up?

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport threw two names into the ring Sunday morning: The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.

As teams discuss potentially trading for outgoing #Browns WR Josh Gordon, I’m told he’s got his eye on two in particular: The #Cowboys and the #49ers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2018

The Cowboys make sense, as they’re in desperate need of receiving help after the departures of wideout Dez Bryant and tight end Jason Witten. (Gordon also is a Texas native.)

The 49ers also are a bit thin on skill position players, as running back Jerick McKinnon is out for the season with a torn ACL and receiver Marquise Goodwin will miss Week 2 with a right thigh bruise.

There figure to be plenty more suitors for Gordon, however. The 27-year-old has a litany of off-field issues — he reportedly injured his hamstring during a promotional photo shoot this weekend — and has played just 11 games total since 2013 but flashed a glimpse of his immense skill in Week 1 with a highlight-reel touchdown catch.